Logan Lucky.

I admit that I wanted to see the film, simply because the reviews were all so positive.

Big Mistake.

Rotten Tomatoes critics called it “High-octane fun that’s smartly assembled without putting on airs, Logan Lucky marks a welcome end to Steven Soderbergh’s retirement — and proves he hasn’t lost his ability to entertain.” And gave it a 93% rating.

I get it…this was supposed to be a redneck version of Ocean’s 11. A smart group of underrated redneck criminals trying to pull off the biggest heist of their careers…

I just don’t get Channing Tatum in the lead. On the other hand, Daniel Craig was simply amazing as a bank-vault-blowing-up-criminal-mastermind. Who knew he could pull off this role?

I’m thinking the critics are among the few who are going to watch this one at the movies. The rest of us will wait for Netflix….probably just a month away.

My worry is that there were a few hints at a possible sequel….please don’t. Bring back The Oceans 11 gang.

Anyway….My final thought? I would’ve enjoyed this film much better had it been done in 1977, starring Burt Reynolds and re-titled, “Smoky & the Bandit rob Nascar”.

I give it 1 1/2 out of 5 stars…

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

