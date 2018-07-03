Lonnie Chisenhall Headed Back To Disabled List

The Cleveland Indians today placed outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall on the 10-day Disabled List with a left calf strain. Manager Terry Francona said that Chisenhall complained of soreness just before last night’s Indians win over Kansas City. Chisenhall thought he could play through it but he was a late scratch and tests indicated he needed to be shut down.

To fill the roster spot, the Indians recalled outfielder Greg Allen from AAA Columbus. Allen has split the season between Cleveland and AAA Columbus and is beginning his third stint with the Major League club in 2018 (April 17-18; May 6-June 17). So far with Cleveland this year he has appeared in 34 games, batting .204 (21-for-103) with 3 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR and 3 RBI (26G CF, 10G RF, 2 G LF). At Columbus he is batting .326 (42-for-129) with 11 2B, 1 HR and 10 RBI in 35 games, including 10 steals and 26 runs scored (.429/.434/.863). Over his last 8 games at AAA he is batting .529 (18-for-34) with 3 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI and 8 runs.