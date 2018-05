“They can’t walk, they can’t talk but the tiniest Cleveland fans are already doing ‘whatever it takes’ to cheer on the Cavaliers to a championship. Cleveland Clinic Children’s is welcoming babies born during the NBA Finals with ‘Whatever it Takes’ onesies. Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) will also receive a onesie. The wine and gold shirts say ‘Born in The Land. Whatever it Takes’.”