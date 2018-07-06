Cars Stranded in Flood Waters, Some People Rescued
By Pam Cook
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 5:49 AM
Belden Village flooding from July 5, 2018 (Courtesy listener Tracey Hughes)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Rapid rainfall in the city of Canton Thursday afternoon meant flooding in low-lying areas.

The city’s fire department says cars stalled out in the area of Cherry Avenue and 15th Street NE, with the water up to the windows on some cars.

The heavy rain also washed away a detached garage on Vermont Street NE.

Also, the rush of water forced manhole covers to pop up.

The National Weather Service says up to two inches of rain fell Thursday in an area from Canton to North Canton to Jackson and Lawrence Townships.

More rain early Friday morning quickly ponded on area roadways.

(Photos courtesy Tracey Hughes)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Assessing Water Damage at Canton South Following Pipe Break City Proposes Pedestrian Span to Replace 3rd Street SE Bridge SCSO: Deputy was Protecting Family in Gun Incident Canton Felon Charged Federally for Having Gun, Drugs UPDATE: Poor Air Quality Caused by Backyard Fireworks Likely Food Bank Plan: Put Up New Building at Fishers Site