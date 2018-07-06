Cars Stranded in Flood Waters, Some People Rescued

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Rapid rainfall in the city of Canton Thursday afternoon meant flooding in low-lying areas.

The city’s fire department says cars stalled out in the area of Cherry Avenue and 15th Street NE, with the water up to the windows on some cars.

The heavy rain also washed away a detached garage on Vermont Street NE.

Also, the rush of water forced manhole covers to pop up.

The National Weather Service says up to two inches of rain fell Thursday in an area from Canton to North Canton to Jackson and Lawrence Townships.

More rain early Friday morning quickly ponded on area roadways.

(Photos courtesy Tracey Hughes)