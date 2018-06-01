LOOK! Tell Your Boss!

This year…June 1st is National Leave the Office Early Day! Who doesn’t dream of leaving the office earlier, in time to enjoy the afternoon? Who gets frustrated, especially during the winter months, by the fact that it’s still dark when they go to work, and already dark when they leave? These are just the people that Leave The Office Earlier Day was created for!

This day was the invention of Laura Stack, a specialist in employee productivity, amongst other things. Stack noted that Americans work about 49 hours a week, and a grand total of about 350 more hours a year than most Europeans.

But today isn’t about checking out and dropping the ball…”Leave the Office Early” Day is meant to be an incentive for employees to complete tasks before schedule, making a conscious effort to increase their efficiency and productivity so they can go home sooner. Basically, the perspective of leaving the workplace earlier acts as a carrot for the hare inside all of us, compelling employees to perform his or her tasks to his or her maximum potential, reducing levels of idleness amongst workers.