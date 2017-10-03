Looking To Donate?

Can’t give blood? Want to help those living with the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting? Here are some ways you can give
- So far, more than $2.8-million has been donated to a GoFundMe page that has been established to help the victims.
- Not surprisingly, Nashvillians have come together through the Music City Cares Fund. Gifts to this fund are also are tax-deductible. To donate, visit CFMT.org.
- Station Casinos announced that it has committed $1-million to support those impacted by the shooting. The company is also offering free hotel rooms to the victims’ families traveling to Las Vegas by emailing reservationrequest@stationcasinos.com.
- Zappos is matching donations, up to $1 million, to help support victims and their families. Please visit com/support to learn more.