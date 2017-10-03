Looking To Donate?

Can’t give blood? Want to help those living with the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting? Here are some ways you can give

So far, more than $2.8-million has been donated to a GoFundMe page that has been established to help the victims.

that has been established to help the victims. Not surprisingly, Nashvillians have come together through the Music City Cares Fund. Gifts to this fund are also are tax-deductible. To donate, visit CFMT.org .

. Station Casinos announced that it has committed $1-million to support those impacted by the shooting. The company is also offering free hotel rooms to the victims’ families traveling to Las Vegas by emailing reservationrequest@stationcasinos.com .

. Zappos is matching donations, up to $1 million, to help support victims and their families. Please visit com/support to learn more. Like many people, you might be looking for a way to give to those in Las Vegas who have either lost someone in Sunday’s tragedy – or that will need assistance to recover from their wounds. And if you’re not there to donate blood, you can always give the gift of recovery by opening up your wallet