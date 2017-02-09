Louisville Opts Out

Louisville won’t be joining the Federal League anytime soon. The school district has withdrawn a letter of interest to join the league. High School Principal Ken Faye. A press release from the school says joining the league would be a long term commitment, and school officials would want to be prepared for that transition. Faye explained their position on the Kenny Roda Show Wednesday. Also on WHBC yesterday afternoon was Federal League Commissioner Joe Eaton. He said Louisville withdrew very early in the process, long before the league would decided whether to accept the school. He said the league could revisit the idea if Louisville changes its mind in the future but as of right now the league is NOT looking to expand. You can hear both of the interviews on the Kenny Roda Show page…just click on his podcast.