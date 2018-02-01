Love’s All Star Replacement Named

(NBA official press release)

MIAMI’S DRAGIC TO REPLACE CLEVELAND’S LOVE

ON TEAM LEBRON

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2018 – Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love on Team LeBron in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, to be played Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles (8 p.m. ET).

This marks the first NBA All-Star selection for Dragic, who becomes the first player from Slovenia to earn the honor. The 10-year veteran is averaging team highs of 17.0 points and 4.8 assists per game for Southeast Division-leading Miami (29-22), which has the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Dragic joins Kyle Korver (2015), Tyson Chandler (2013) and Sam Cassell (2004) as the most recent players to be named an All-Star for the first time in their 10th season or later. A member of the 2013-14 All-NBA Third Team, the 6-3 Dragic was the the 45th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Love, a five-time All-Star selection, will miss the 2018 NBA All-Star Game after sustaining a fracture in his left hand against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30. He was selected by NBA head coaches as an All-Star reserve and drafted to Team LeBron by captain LeBron James of the Cavaliers.

According to NBA rules, when an All-Star is unable to participate, the commissioner shall choose a replacement from the same conference as the player who is being replaced. Love and Dragic both play for Eastern Conference teams. Dragic received the most voting points from NBA head coaches among Eastern Conference players who were not selected as reserves or already named as an injury replacement.