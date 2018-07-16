Lynda Tuttle and Kathy Pugh Community One Credit Union

Lynda Tuttle and Kathy Paugh from Community One Credit Union joined Ryan Humbert in studio.

Humbert talked with Tuttle and Paugh about what they do and how they are involved in the arts in the Stark County community. They also discussed some of the challenges that come with having an art gallery in the community for a great length of time. Their biggest challenge is trying to get their programming out in the community.

The art pm 6th street was also one of the big talking point. The Canton Art Call is an organization used to bring the local artist together with local businesses. If you want to get involved and submit any art, you can submit an application from the 6th street creative arts Facebook page. There is a $25 application fee. All submissions are due in August.