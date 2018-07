The trade to send Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles to the Los Angeles Dodgers was completed Wednesday afternoon. In exchange for Machado, the Dodgers are sending prospects Yusniel Diaz, Dean Kremer, Rylan Bannon, Zach Pop and Breyvic Valera to Baltimore.

It is expected that Machado will be introduced Friday in Milwaukee prior to LA’s series with the Brewers.

After playing at shortstop with Baltimore this season, Machado will return to his original position at third base with the Dodgers.