Service has been restored following a major power outage in North Canton this morning. Officials say a squirrel in a substation had caused the outage, which was affecting more than 5000 customers and numerous businesses, along with traffic lights throughout town.

Drivers were reminded to treat the intersections as 4-way stops. Apparently they listened.

Police Chief Stephan Wilder says there were no crashes reported during the outage.

Power is also back on at the schools in North Canton.