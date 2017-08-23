Make Sure Your Kids Know Social Media Safety Rules Author Scott Steinberg talked with Gary Rivers about being vigilant with your kids this school year on their use of Social Media. Steinberg is the Author of “Modern Parent’s Guide to Facebook and Social Networks” http://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Social-Media-Safety-Scott-Steinberg-author-with-Gary-Rivers-8-23-17.mp3 Related Content Child Abuse Prevention Month NFPA Says: Leave Fireworks to the Professionals Senator Brown Critical of Senate Healthcare Bill Unforgettable Big Shot Bracket Challenge Winner! Special Election on Tuesday For Some Area Voters