Malone Students Bring Back Singing Valentines

Malone University Chorale Singing Valentines on sale through February 13
Anyone can deliver a valentine on Valentine’s Day. How much more fun would it be to really surprise your special someone with a singing valentine from the Malone University Chorale?
The Malone University Chorale will deliver their beloved “Singing Valentines” within a 30-mile radius of Malone between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.
Your Valentine will receive:
-
- A serenade by a quartet from the Malone University Chorale and Chamber Choir, dressed in formal attire
- A greeting card with a customized message from you
- A homemade chocolate candy
- A carnation, courtesy of our friends at Cathy Cowgill Flowers
What does a Singing Valentine cost?
-
- $5 for deliveries on the Malone University campus
- $5 for singing telegrams (Singing Valentines by phone) to anyone within the continental United States
- $15 for deliveries within Stark County
- $30 for deliveries outside of Stark County, but within a 30-mile radius of Malone University
- Additional donations are always appreciated and go to further the community outreach and service-learning opportunities of the Malone University Chorale and Chamber Choir.
To hear song choices and place an order, visit: www.malone.edu/valentines