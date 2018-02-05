Malone Students Bring Back Singing Valentines

Malone University Chorale Singing Valentines on sale through February 13

Anyone can deliver a valentine on Valentine’s Day. How much more fun would it be to really surprise your special someone with a singing valentine from the Malone University Chorale?

The Malone University Chorale will deliver their beloved “Singing Valentines” within a 30-mile radius of Malone between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Your Valentine will receive:

A serenade by a quartet from the Malone University Chorale and Chamber Choir, dressed in formal attire A greeting card with a customized message from you A homemade chocolate candy A carnation, courtesy of our friends at Cathy Cowgill Flowers



What does a Singing Valentine cost?

$5 for deliveries on the Malone University campus $5 for singing telegrams (Singing Valentines by phone) to anyone within the continental United States $15 for deliveries within Stark County $30 for deliveries outside of Stark County, but within a 30-mile radius of Malone University Additional donations are always appreciated and go to further the community outreach and service-learning opportunities of the Malone University Chorale and Chamber Choir.



To hear song choices and place an order, visit: www.malone.edu/valentines