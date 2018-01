AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – A court appearance Tuesday for an Akron man who was grazed in the arm by a bullet as he exchanged gunfire with city police officers on Friday night.

Akron police say Michael Higgins holed up inside his home for a short time before giving himself up.

He’s charged with felonious assault on a police officer.

Officers had been called to the West Waterloo Road home for a man acting crazy with a gun, set to shoot someone.