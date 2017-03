CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 28, 2017) – Canton Police have now made an arrest for the hit-skip motorcycle accident that killed 49-year-old Joseph Hann Jr. of Canton October 1 at an intersection on O’Jay’s Parkway N.E.

71-year-old Herman Blue of Canton was served with a secret indictment in the case today.

Captain Dave Davis says Blue was taken to the Stark County Jail on charges of failure to stop after an accident and vehicular homicide.