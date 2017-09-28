Man Arrested in Vegas for June Canton Murder

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Akron man wanted in connection with the first of a series of shooting incidents in Canton in mid-June could be back in Stark County soon.

22-year-old Chad Fite II was arrested in Las Vegas last week.

Fite is charged with murder in the June 11 shooting death of 22-year-old Jalen DiCenzi as he drove his car along 14th Street NE near Gibbs Avenue.

Three days later there were two other “group-related” shooting incidents according to Canton police.

In one of them, four people were injured at a vigil for DiCenzi.