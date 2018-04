CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton family is looking for somewhere else to live, after a fire heavily damaged the home they were renting Wednesday afternoon.

Six people lived in the house.

Two adults and two children were home at the time; they escaped the flames in the 2000 block of Holland Court SW, not far from the Marathon refinery.

One of the adults needed hospital treatment for smoke inhalation.

Damage is listed at $45,000.

No word on a cause.

The house is owned by a Palo Alto California man.