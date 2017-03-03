How Many Of Us Are Patient Enough to Lick the Center of a Tootsie Pop?

I would’ve guessed that approximately 0% of people have the patience to lick a Tootsie Pop until they get to the center. We’re ALL the owl in their commercial who licks it three times, then just chomps down. But apparently that’s just not true.

According to a new survey, 32% of people say they actually lick their way to the center of a Tootsie Pop. 66% of us lick for a little bit, then bite . . . and 2% just skip over the foreplay and bite it immediately.

Here are some more stats on our weird candy eating habits . . .

40% of people suck the sourness off of a Sour Patch Kid before they chew it.

16% have bitten both ends off a Twizzler and used it as a straw.

People are slightly more likely to eat each Skittles flavor individually than to just throw a handful of different flavors in their mouth.

9% of people eat Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in one bite.

And finally, 5% of people don’t break apart Kit Kats before they eat them.

(Buzzfeed)