MAPS Air Museum Keeps History of Aircraft Alive

Kim Kovesci is excited about the future of the museum. With over 37,000 visitors last year, he expects even more this year their new additions.

About the Museum:

MAPS raises awareness of military aircraft through special programming at the museum, visitation to schools and groups in the area, as well as participation in aviation events.

MAPS Air Museum is an internationally known museum of aviation and serves as a center of aviation history for Northeast Ohio. The museum features exciting educational displays of its collection of acquired artifacts, interactive exhibits and historical archives in its own library.

Museum website: http://mapsairmuseum.org/