MAPS to Host Massillon Museum Fundraiser

Mandy Pond, Archivist at the Massillon Museum talked to Gary about their Museums annual fundraising event and other displays, Tuesday Morning.

Reservations are due September 12 for the Massillon Museum’s “Women on the Move: Fashions from The Great War Era”—a luncheon, fashion display, and program—on Wednesday, September 20, at noon, at the MAPS Air Museum. Doors open at 11am.

The $35 ticket includes a generous lunch, admission to the MAPS Air Museum, and the program. The event is a Massillon Museum Capital Campaign fundraiser for the expansion of the Museum to enhance programming, preservation, and exhibitions for the community. Tickets may be purchased at massillonmuseum.org or by visiting the Museum at 121 Lincoln Way East in downtown Massillon.