From Tornado Warnings in the Cleveland area to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings through out Northeast Ohio, March came in like a lion this morning. Accuweather says storms are possible all day long. We ‘re also under a wind advisory until tomorrow morning. And it will all change as we move into the 2nd day of March. Snow flurries overnight and a low of 29. High Thursday is 40 and Friday is 35. Spring is just 19 days away!!!