Maria Duvuvuei – Legal Aid Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday

Mayor, other community leaders to cut ribbon at Legal Aid’s new office

Public invited to attend ceremony, Open House

Community Legal Aid is celebrating the opening of it’s new Stark County office with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a community open house.

Executive Director Steven McGarrity said the event is “a great opportunity to come see the new space and learn about the new era of Legal Aid.”

The event is open to the public and will include free food and refreshments. Local staff also will be giving tours of the space and offering some updates on exciting new projects they’re working on throughout Stark County.

The timeline of events for the Open House will be as follows:

4:30 pm – Doors open to the public for refreshments and meet-and-greet with staff

4:45 pm – Presentation of $20,000 donation from Stark County Courthouse Bicentennial Committee

5:00 pm – Ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by brief remarks from staff and partners

5:30 pm – Open networking time, public enjoys refreshment, tours

The following individuals will participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony:

Steven McGarrity, Executive Director of Legal Aid

Thomas Bernabei, Mayor of the City of Canton

Angela Lloyd, Executive Director of the Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation

Honorable Judge Taryn L. Heath, Common Pleas Judge of the Stark County Court of Common Pleas and Chair of the Stark County Courthouse Bicentennial Committee

Maria Heege, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stark County United Way

Robert Pierson, Deputy Director of the Child Support Program through Stark County Job and Family Services

Event details

Community Legal Aid Open House

Free and open to the public

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

4:30 to 6:30 pm

401 Market Avenue North, Suite 103