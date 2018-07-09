Maria Duvuvuei – Legal Aid Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday

Mayor, other community leaders to cut ribbon at Legal Aid’s new office
Public invited to attend ceremony, Open House
Community Legal Aid is celebrating the opening of it’s new Stark County office with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a community open house.
Executive Director Steven McGarrity said the event is “a great opportunity to come see the new space and learn about the new era of Legal Aid.”
The event is open to the public and will include free food and refreshments. Local staff also will be giving tours of the space and offering some updates on exciting new projects they’re working on throughout Stark County.
The timeline of events for the Open House will be as follows:
- 4:30 pm – Doors open to the public for refreshments and meet-and-greet with staff
- 4:45 pm – Presentation of $20,000 donation from Stark County Courthouse Bicentennial Committee
- 5:00 pm – Ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by brief remarks from staff and partners
- 5:30 pm – Open networking time, public enjoys refreshment, tours
The following individuals will participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony:
- Steven McGarrity, Executive Director of Legal Aid
- Thomas Bernabei, Mayor of the City of Canton
- Angela Lloyd, Executive Director of the Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation
- Honorable Judge Taryn L. Heath, Common Pleas Judge of the Stark County Court of Common Pleas and Chair of the Stark County Courthouse Bicentennial Committee
- Maria Heege, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stark County United Way
- Robert Pierson, Deputy Director of the Child Support Program through Stark County Job and Family Services
Event details
Community Legal Aid Open House
Free and open to the public
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
4:30 to 6:30 pm
401 Market Avenue North, Suite 103