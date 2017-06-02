The Martin Center’s Mission is Unique in Canton

On any given evening, teams of teenage boys are playing basketball instead of being on the streets, thanks to the unique intervention of the Martin Center, a community outreach facility on 3rd St. SE in Canton.

Director Terry Hunka says the center offers free recreational, social and educational programs for children and teens. There’s even a recording studio and office space for other non profit organizations. Hunka was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning, along with board member, Suzie Thomas.

Terry Hunka & Suzie Ward Thomas ftom the The Martin Center visit with Gary Rivers on News Talk 1480 #WHBC & streaming at whbc.com Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday, June 2, 2017

The Martin Center exists to bring together like-minded organizations to have an eternal impact on the students and communities in Canton. We collaborate with local non-profits and ministries to provide Christ-centered opportunities in athletics, academics, and life-applicable programming. It is our belief that hosting multiple organizations in one location will increase collaboration; consequently, the community will prosper and Christ’s love will change lives.

Read more about the Martin Center Here: http://tmccanton.wixsite.com/the-martin-center