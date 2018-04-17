Mary Taylor, Candidate for Governor, Interviewed by Gary Rivers

Candidate Mary Taylor will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning at 11:20a. Gary Will ask about her recent polling numbers, as well as her thoughts on important topics including Immigration, Health care and the 2nd Amendment.

Lt. Governor Mary Taylor’s campaign for Governor is surging according to a new poll released today by the Remington Research Group, with a 22-point swing since the release of a poll conducted by SurveyUSA in March.

Three weeks later, a poll conducted on April 10th showed a much tighter race with just a 10-point gap between DeWine and Taylor at 42%-32% respectively.