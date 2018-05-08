Massillon Council Unanimously Agrees to Purchase Affinity

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Massillon will soon own a hospital, at least for a short period of time.

City Council Monday night agreed unanimously to purchase the assets of Affinity Medical Center for a dollar.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry says they are talking to four entities who she anticipates will submit some sort of bid to own and operate the hospital.

The purchase also includes two medical office buildings.

One is in Perry Township which they expect to sell, and the other is in Jackson Township near the mall, which may be part of any hospital deal.