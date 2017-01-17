Massillon Fire Investigators Seek Help

MASSILLON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 17, 2017) – It was carbon monoxide poisoning and fatal burns that killed a Massillon man in a house fire in the 500 block of Standish St NW on January 11. The victim was 89-year-old John Rodgers.

Massillon firefighters say the preliminary investigation indicates there was an explosion inside the home just before the fire erupted. They are still trying to figure out what sparked the blaze.

Investigators are asking for anyone with photos or video of the fire right after it started to contact the Massillon Fire Department.