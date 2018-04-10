Massillon Hosts Community Awards Breakfast By Gary Rivers | Apr 10, 2018 @ 7:17 AM Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to share information on the Community Awards Breakfast that will be held in that city later this month. RELATED CONTENT Fatherhood Coalition Offers Diverse Programs and Events for Dads K.I.D.S. Program to Help Children With Family Members Addicted To Drugs or Alcohol Should Kids Go Back To School AFTER Labor Day? What’s Next For Facebook? More Questioning, Says Cyber Security Expert N. C. Library will celebrate Earth Day with a Recycle Fair Congressman Renacci on Gary Rivers Show