MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Massillon could hear something as soon as Thursday from the judge.

This after the city filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Affinity Medical Center, set to close on February 4th.

Executives with the hospital’s parent company Quorum Health were to get back to the judge on Thursday, with the hope that the closing date could be extended without a court order.

The hospital is to stop taking new patients after this Sunday.