Massillon Man Arrested for Jeremy Lesh Murder

WOOSTER, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 16, 2017) – Wayne County Sheriff’s officials investigating the murder of Jeremy Lesh of Perry Township now believe he was killed over $100.

That’s how much 42-year-old Damon Seibert of Massillon owed him.

They say it appears when the two men met to exchange the money Christmas Day, Seibert killed Lesh in his truck along US 30 near Applecreek Road.

He then allegedly dumped the body in the wooded area near Doylestown where it was found Jan. 15.

Seibert was arrested today and charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Seibert

Lesh