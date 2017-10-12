Massillon Museum Begins Expansion With Groundbreaking Ceremony

Public officials, the Massillon Tiger Football Team and over one hundred others attended the Massillon Museum’s ground breaking for its expansion project and the Paul E. Brown Museum on Oct. 12.

Social time began at 5 p.m., and was followed by the ceremony at at 5:45.

Among the speakers, were State Senator Scott Oelslager.

The expansion project, paid for with gifts from foundations, grants, businesses and individuals, encompasses a new three-story building to complement the existing art deco museum building, the transformation of two buildings adjacent to City Hall Street and renovations to the existing museum.In about a year, the community can expect to enjoy additional gallery spaces, a new Paul E. Brown Museum, more classroom facilities, an expanded Anderson’s in the City café and museum shop spaces, and a flat-floor event space.

The museum is located at 121 Lincoln Way E.