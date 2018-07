Brandon from the Massillon Museum joined J David in studio.

The Island party was the topic of discussion during this interview. One of the big talking points was the flow of the evening and what it will look like. Brandon also mentioned many of the beers that will be offered at the bar. Also offered at the bar for the party will be a non alcoholic margarita. Water will be offered in a recyclable water bottle for those attending. Click on the website link below for more information.

http://www.massillonmuseum.org/