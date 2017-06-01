Massillon Plans: Further Lower ‘Rezzy’ Dam

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Massillon expects to get cost information soon, as they move forward with their plans at the Sippo Creek Reservoir dam.

The city will be removing another layer of blocks from the top of the dam structure.

That will take the structure out of the purview of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

From there, the city will look at several options for possibly repairing or replacing the dam.

The ODNR asked that the “Rezzy” be drained to take pressure off the structure.