Massillon Police Searching for Missing Girl

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 10, 2017) – Massillon Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing girl.

16-year-old Casey Stephens was reported missing by her parents early Sunday morning. She had been under house arrest, but cut off her ankle bracelet and took off.

Sgt. Jessica Harting says they haven’t heard from her since. That’s why police believe she could be in danger.

Casey is 5’6″, 160 lbs with blue eyes. She has had a lip ring and dyed her hair different colors in the past.

Call Massillon Police if you know anything.

