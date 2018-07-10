Jessica Watkins joined J David in studio and talked about the then and now in Massillon Public Library. Listen to the interview here with the link below:

Massillonpubliclibrary.org. Go to their website to find upcoming programing and events happening this summer.

Watkins talked about the history of the building as well as the some of the older polices held by the library. She also talked about some of the services that are offered by the library. One of those services Watkins mentioned was the set up of new electronic devices. This program allows patrons who get a new device like a tablet or laptop to bring it in and the Tech department will walk you throw it and show you how to use it.