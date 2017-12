J. David Ress filled in for Gary Rivers on Thursday. He talked with Becca Moore (Aside from school Becca serves as the Director of Education for the non-profit Girls Above Society, an organization dedicated to empowering girls to be confident leaders of their generation), who is the Parent Involvement Coordinator at Massillon City Schools. She brought along former Massillon Tiger and current Ohio State Buckeye Thayer Munford. Listen to the discussion below.