Massillon Tigers Choose New Basketball Coach

The Massillon Board of Education is expected to name former Massillon Tiger Josh Hose as the new head basketball coach at Massillon.

Hose comes to Massillon after spending the last seven years as the head girls basketball coach at Tuslaw. He went 109-56 leading the Lady Mustangs. Previous to that, he was an assistant girls basketball coach at Northwest. Hose graduated from Massillon in 1998.

Hose replaces Michael Cruz who resigned in April.

The Massillon School Board is expected to vote on his hiring Wednesday.