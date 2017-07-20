Massillon’s Historic Fourth Street Tours Are This Sunday

The Massillon Heritage Foundation and Margy Vogt will collaborate on Sunday, July 23, to offer back-to-back tours of Five Oaks and Massillon’s National Register district—historic Fourth Street. Guests may take one or both tours.

Vogt, a local historian, conducts the tours. She gave a brief glimpse of what visitors will see when she stopped into the WHBC studios to visit with show host Gary Rivers

At 1:00 p.m., local historian Margy Vogt will lead a walking tour of the historic Fourth Street neighborhood, strolling along the brick street to savor the architectural details of the 19th- and early 20th-century mansions. Participants will hear the stories of former residents: a conductor on the Underground Railroad, the grandfather of author Jack London, and an internationally famous classical singer. Did actress Lillian Gish really own a house on Fourth Street?

The walk encompasses six blocks of Massillon’s finest old neighborhood, where residences represent more than a century of architectural excellence. The first homes were built in the early 1830s; the last was constructed in 1938.

No reservations are required for the outdoor tour. The $7 per person fee may be paid upon arrival. Copies of Vogt’s pictorial history of the neighborhood, Fourth Street: A Century of History and Design, will be available ($14) after the walking tour.

The tour will meet in front of Five Oaks (210 Fourth Street Northeast in Massillon) and will return there comfortably for the 3:00 tour of the Five Oaks mansion, where trained docents will tell visitors about the music room, the library, and the leather-lined billiards room before ascending the grand staircase to the family living area on the second level. On the third floor, guests will see the ballroom and the servants’ quarters.

Five Oaks, a stone residence now owned by the Massillon Heritage Foundation, was completed in 1894 by J. Walter and Flora McClymonds. McClymonds was an industrialist, financier, and philanthropist. Designed by the prominent Cleveland architect, Charles F. Schweinfurth, the mansion has, since 1924, been the home of Massillon Woman’s Club. In 1973 it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

No reservations are necessary for the Five Oaks tours. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Visitors who do not wish to take the walking tour may tour the mansion at 2:00 or 3:00 p.m.

In case of rain, the indoor tours will proceed; the Fourth Street walking tour will carry on if possible. The Massillon Museum (121 Lincoln Way East in downtown Massillon) will be open between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. with no admission fee.

Five Oaks is located at the corner of Fourth Street Northeast and North Avenue, just two blocks north of Lincoln Way East (Ohio Route 172) near downtown Massillon. Ample free parking is available on all adjacent streets.

For more information, contact Margy Vogt at 330-832-8469 or vogt@sssnet.com.

Photo: Massillon Heritage Foundataion