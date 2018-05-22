May, July Peak Months For Grilling Fires

Lorraine Carli, VP of Outreach and Advocacy of the National Fire Protection Association is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to explain the risks of grilling fires.

NFPA urges the public to use caution when grilling this summer

Grilling season is right around the corner and grill gurus everywhere are preparing for many family parties and barbecues. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) encourages grillers to pay attention to safety during the spring and summer months when home fires involving grilling incidents occur most often.

In 2011 – 2015, fire departments responded to an average of 9,600 home fires involving grills, hibachis or barbecues each year. That number included 4,100 structure fires and 5,500 outside or unclassified fires, according to NFPA. These fires caused an average of 10 civilian deaths, 160 civilian injuries, and $133 million in direct property damage per year.

July is the peak month for grilling fires followed by May, June and August. According to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, 73 percent of consumers grill on the Fourth of July, 60 percent do so on Memorial Day, 58 percent grill on Labor Day, and 45 percent grill on Father’s Day.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s National Electronic Surveillance System, grills caused an average 4,500 non-thermal contact burns in patients seen at emergency departments in 2012 – 2016. Children under five suffered 1,600 or 35 percent of these burns. This type of injury typically occurred when someone bumped into, touched or fell on the grill, grill part or hot coals.

Here are additional grilling fire safety tips: