Mayfield a J-E-T?

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

With the NFL draft just one week away, the lying, smoke screenings & misinformation teams are sending out is at an all-time high.

Or all time LIE.

A report has com out of New York on Tuesday that the New York Jets are all in on QB Baker Mayfield as the Number 3 pick.

“Mayfield to the Jets is a ‘done deal.’”

But it’s also a safe bet that many of those reports are coming from within the Jets camp—and that they are false.

But why?

Because the Jets probably want another QB at the Number 3 pick and could be bluffing to dupe teams like the Broncos (currently with pick #5) to make a draft day deal & move up & make a run at

the former Oklahoma QB.

It could also be an attempt to make the Browns feel as though Mayfield would not be available with their #4 pick (should the Browns actually want him).

Either way, stay tuned the draft is ONE WEEK AWAY!