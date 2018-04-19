Mayfield a J-E-T?
By Jeff Turk
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 4:33 PM
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

With the  NFL draft just one week away, the lying, smoke screenings & misinformation teams are sending out is at an all-time high.

Or all time LIE.

A report has com out of New York on Tuesday that the New York Jets are all in on QB Baker Mayfield as the Number 3 pick.

Mayfield to the Jets is a ‘done deal.’”

But it’s also a safe bet that many of those reports are coming from within the Jets camp—and that they are false.

But why?

Because the Jets probably want another QB at the Number 3 pick and could be bluffing to dupe teams like the Broncos (currently with pick #5) to make a draft day deal & move up & make a run at

the former Oklahoma QB.

It could also be an attempt to make the Browns feel as though Mayfield would not be available with their #4 pick (should the Browns  actually want him).

Either way, stay tuned the draft is ONE WEEK AWAY!

 

RELATED CONTENT

LeBron Scores 46, Cavs Win To Even Series Is This The Best Part of the Browns Season? MEET THE MOCKERS 3.0 Changes Need To Be Made For Cavs In Game 2 Cavs Vs Pacers Game 1 Recap Back-To-Back Rainouts For The Indians