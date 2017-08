CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei calls the police department’s Violence Interdiction Patrol a success.

The patrols have been working areas of the city being impacted by gun crimes.

As of last week, those patrols alone made 33 arrests in 93 different traffic stops.

Bernabei says it works because it’s proactive rather than reactive policing.

They were born out of that violent week back in June, which appears now to have been an aberration as opposed to the start of a trend.