Maze Runner: The Death Cure

About half the critics yawned at this one. The other half. Kinda sorta liked it.

As usual…I disagreed with the sleeping critics.

Honestly, I think Maze Runner has gotten better with each sequel. They I might’ve given 4 Stars had they decided to do another one…

There was plenty of action…and just enough walking dead for me. Great all-for-one and one-for-all teen spirit, with a plot taken right from the US Marines…Leave no man or bff behind.

And, am I the only one that sees the irony in this movie today? Half the people want to build a wall..and the other half want it torn down?

I’m just sayin…

My only complaint is that it was about 20 minutes too long….and the ending or should I say the epilogue was pretty predictable….I mean, Who can’t wait to live in a post-apocalyptic hippie commune?

And yes…the movie does tie up almost all the loose ends….So, it’s a great ending to the trilogy, in my opinion.

Most of you might want to wait for the dvd release..

But I still give it ….a 3 out of 5 stars