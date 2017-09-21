McKinley Students “Chalk the Walk” For International Peace Day

WHBC’s Jon Bozeka was on Market Square in downtown Canton for the Peace Day event and was joined by participants from McKinley High School.

Students will begin the International Day of Peace observance at 10:15 a.m. by creating chalk art with messages of peace along the sidewalks of Market Square, which is located along Market Avenue N between Third and Fourth streets NW.

Starting at 11:20 a.m., speakers will share their reflections on peace. Scheduled speakers include Canton City Schools Superintendent Adrian E. Allison, McKinley High School Principal Corey D. Grubbs, members of the Stark County Prosecutor’s office and students. The event also will include music and a pledge for peace.

The International Day of Peace was established by the United Nations to draw attention to the principles of peace and to inspire people of all ages to take action. The International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day, is recognized annually on Sept. 21.