MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s an ambitious plan by MCTV.

The Massillon-based provider of TV, internet and phone services wants to bring fiber optic lines into each of its 75,000 households in Stark and Wayne Counties.

They are anticipating people needing more bandwidth in the future to download and upload.

It’s a $20 million project.

They hope to have all the homes wired sometime in 2019.