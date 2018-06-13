Meals On Wheels Gets “Connected”

Melissa M. Coultas and Kara White will join Gary Rivers Wednesday morning to share that organizations new program, “ConnectingYou!”

ConnectingYou is designed to bring everyone within the agency – from volunteers and clients to the staff members – closer together by providing a user-friendly and efficient platform for its services.

Meals on Wheels can now ensure that volunteer drivers have an easy and fun experience delivering, while also enhancing its own ability to communicate in real time with drivers on important issues, such as meal cancellations, directional notes, and client no-answers. Through a custom Meals on Wheels delivery app and the use of tablets, ConnectingYou has simplified the entire volunteer experience.

For new volunteers, this creates a seamless introduction to delivering through familiar and easy to use technology. For current Meals on Wheels volunteers, who originally learned their routes through handwritten instructions, ConnectingYou has been a revolutionary and positive transition.

The agency depends on at least 65 volunteers each day to deliver more than 1,600 meals to nutritionally at-risk individuals throughout Stark and Wayne Counties. Deliveries are made between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The agency provides volunteers with training and mileage reimbursement. Meals on Wheels welcomes those who would like to become regular drivers, or occasional substitute drivers. There is also an Adopt-A-Route program which allows companies to deliver in the community through an employee-rotation schedule.

For those individuals or businesses interested in volunteering at Meals on Wheels, please contact Volunteer Specialist, Anngi Klick, at 330-832-7220 ext. 113 or email: klick@mow-starkwayne.org.