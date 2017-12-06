Meals On Wheels Seeking Volunteers

Mayor Tom Bernabei and other volunteers form Meals on Wheels stopped into the Gary Rivers Show on Wednesday morning to talk about their urgent need for volunteers.

According to the Meals on Wheels website:

Every weekday, volunteer drivers cover more than 65 routes in our two-county area. Deliveries take place Monday through Friday (except holidays). Volunteers arrive at our sites around 10:40, and meals are ready to go out at 10:45.

A typical route takes about an hour to complete, with some rural routes lasting 75 to 90 minutes. We provide training and mileage reimbursement and offer complete, stop-by-stop directions—updated daily—in a handy, compact route book.

>Most volunteers serve once or twice a week, but others drive every other week, or even once a month. We are grateful for the help and happy to accommodate individual schedules.

In addition to delivering nutritious meals, volunteers also provide peace of mind. They are often the only people our clients see during the day. If they observe emergency situations or potential health hazards, they call our office so we can notify family or other emergency contacts. Lives have been saved because of the quick and caring response of MOW volunteers and staff.