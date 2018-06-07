Meet Canton’s Jake James Friel

Jake James & The Brighter Side Band will be performing this weekend at the Canton Blues Fest. Jake joined Gary Rivers Thursday morning to talk about his music and career.
- Winners of 2011 Repository Battle of the Bands
- Began playing harmonica after a trip to Cleveland’s House of Blues at age 8
- First time playing on stage was with Canton’s Jeff Poulos
- Best friend Fuad Farrah plays guitar with the band
- On June 8, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Jake James & The Brighter Side, featuring Farrah on lead guitar, will play the main stage at the Canton Blues Festival.
- has a new CD out
- “Since 2011, he’s been an endorsed artist for Seydel Harmonicas from Germany
- Other summer shows this year will include the Kent Blues Festival, the Las Vegas Big Blues Bender, and the Durango Blues Train