Meet Canton’s Jake James Friel
By Gary Rivers
|
Jun 7, 2018 @ 6:45 AM

Jake James & The Brighter Side Band will be performing this weekend at the Canton Blues Fest.  Jake joined Gary Rivers Thursday morning to talk about his music and career.

  • Winners of 2011 Repository Battle of the Bands
  • Began playing harmonica after a trip to Cleveland’s House of Blues at age 8
  • First time playing on stage was with Canton’s Jeff Poulos
  • Best friend Fuad Farrah plays guitar with the band
  • On June 8, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Jake James & The Brighter Side, featuring Farrah on lead guitar, will play the main stage at the Canton Blues Festival.
  • has a new CD out
  • “Since 2011, he’s been an endorsed artist for Seydel Harmonicas from Germany
  • Other summer shows this year will include the Kent Blues Festival, the Las Vegas Big Blues Bender, and the Durango Blues Train

