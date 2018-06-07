Meet Canton’s Jake James Friel

Jake James & The Brighter Side Band will be performing this weekend at the Canton Blues Fest. Jake joined Gary Rivers Thursday morning to talk about his music and career.

Winners of 2011 Repository Battle of the Bands

Began playing harmonica after a trip to Cleveland’s House of Blues at age 8

First time playing on stage was with Canton’s Jeff Poulos

Best friend Fuad Farrah plays guitar with the band

On June 8, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Jake James & The Brighter Side, featuring Farrah on lead guitar, will play the main stage at the Canton Blues Festival.

has a new CD out

“Since 2011, he’s been an endorsed artist for Seydel Harmonicas from Germany

Other summer shows this year will include the Kent Blues Festival, the Las Vegas Big Blues Bender, and the Durango Blues Train