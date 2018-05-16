Meet Marc Lee Shannon
By Gary Rivers
May 16, 2018 @ 7:25 AM

Local Singer/Songwriter Ryan Humbert briings Akron’s Marc Lee Shannon into the WHBC studio to talk with Gary Rivers about the two’s recent collaboration on a new album and an upcoming concert.

Humbert, who often guest-hosts for Gary Rivers, is a local favorite –entertaining often at First Friday and other venues.

Shannon has a storied musical career himself — most recently playing with the Michael Stanley Band — the Resonators.

His solo career began a decade ago when he released “Any Ordinary Man”.  He returns with “Walk This Road”, which Humbert produced.

 

To celebrate the new album, Shannon has booked a May 19 show at The Tangier with Ryan Humbert, Emily Bates, John Anthony, Ed Davis, Russ Flanagan and Kevin Robert Martinez joining him on stage.

