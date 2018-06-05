Meet Marissa Dubni and her Reptiles

Marissa Dubina is arguably one of Canton’s most interesting residents. The 29 year old, along with several of her favorite reptile pets, is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning.

Marissa operates a business called, “Realm of the Reptiles”. She hopes to instill a better understanding,and maybe a love for reptiles to those who attend her shows.

In addition to helping Gary overcome his fear of snakes, Marissa talked about her other vocations: scuba diving, world traveling and performing on church stages across the country.

