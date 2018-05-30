Meet Michel Rubini —the Pianist Behind Hundreds of Your Favorite Songs

Michel Rubini, is a member of L.A.’s famous “Wrecking Crew”, he joined the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday to tell stories from his new book, “Life in the Key of Rubini”, He talks about playing music with Sinatra, Sonny & Cher , Johnny Mathews and hundreds of other well-known artists

MICHEL RUBINI (pronounced Michelle), is an acclaimed pianist/composer and one of the keyboardists for The Wrecking Crew – the loose collection of studio musicians who performed on thousands of recordings in the 60’s and 70’s including several hundred Top-40 hits.

“Life in the Key of Rubini” is Michel’s high-flying, heartfelt and often downright gripping memoir about his days of hit-making, hell-raising, and skirt-chasing in a Hollywood sadly long gone. From playing on classic songs such as Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers in the Night,” Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe,” and The Righteous Brothers “Unchained Melody” to his friendship with client Harry Nilsson to his involvements with gorgeous film and TV actresses such as Raquel Welch, Joanna Moore, and Lynda Carter (i.e. Wonder Woman), Rubini has led a life that will astound. The book also includes more than two dozen RARE photographs taken fro Michel’s personal collection

The classically-trained son of a world-famous violinist and a Hollywood actress, the free-spirited Rubini became the very personification of the Swinging Sixties.

In addition to his work with The Wrecking Crew, Michel served as Nancy Wilson, Johnny Mathis and Sonny & Cher’s longtime musical director. He also composed the soundtracks for dozens of films and TV series, including Manhunter, Tales from the Crypt, and the long-running Hitchhiker mystery anthology (HBO), among many others.