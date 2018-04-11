Meet the Candidate: Mike Gibbons for US Senate By Gary Rivers | Apr 11, 2018 @ 6:54 AM Mike Gibbons, (R) Candidate for US Senate, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning He outlined his positions on job creation, tax reform, health care reform, illegal immigration, national security, gun control and student loan debt. RELATED CONTENT KSU-Stark Production of “26 Pebbles” Tackles Tough Issues Facing School Children Basic Training and Equine Therapy Offered by NAMI Is This Woman the “Supermom” of the Year? Will In-Store Shopping Make a Comeback? Massillon Hosts Community Awards Breakfast Fatherhood Coalition Offers Diverse Programs and Events for Dads